Fake soft drinks factory busted

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Al-Mustafa Colony and seized 23,787 litres of carbonated drinks during the raid.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the fake beverages factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration. This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that the PFA watchdogs have confiscated the machinery, lids and labelling of different famous brands of beverages. He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

PFA’s enforcement team also witnessed poor storage system, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene, he added.

DG PFA further said that fake bottles were to be supplied to small food points and local shops of the different streets. He said that adulteration in the food will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He has appealed to citizens to inform PFA in case of witnessed fake beverages factories in their surroundings or to register their complaints.

