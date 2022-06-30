Transgender rally against inflation

HYDERABAD: Civil society members Transgender community took out a rally against inflation, power load shedding, and shortage of water.

The rally in front of Hyderabad Press Club was led by Nazish Fatima, Shahzadi Bhurgri, Sajin Panhwar, and Nazia Bhatti. Participants were chanting slogans.

While addressing the rally, the leaders said the prices of consumer goods were sky happy and out of reach of the common man. There was no water for cultivation and even for drinking as people were finding no way out except suicides.

They also lashed out at electric load shedding. They said the prices of petrol increasing on daily basis was the failure of present rulers who were relying on the IMF instead of their own resources.

They made an appeal to rulers to let solve the burning issues of people and allow them to live a life of dignity.

