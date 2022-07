New body of HPC elected unopposed

HYDERABAD: New body of Hyderabad Press Club for the year 2022 was elected unopposed on 24 June 2022 6 days before voting day June 30, 2022.

The followings were elected unopposed:

President Lala Rehman Samoon

Sajid Khanzada vice president

Hamid Rehman general secretary

Sardar Ahmed Shaikh Joint Secretary and

Fahim Babar Treasurer

Followings were elected as members of the governing body (MGB)

Ali Hassan, Khalid Khokhar, Iqbal Mallah, Jay Parkash, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Altaf Koti, Irshad Channa, Fazal Channa, Haroon Aarain and Irfan Haroon (from Associate class).

