District Civil Society Network formed by 20 social organisations to guide social activists

HYDERABAD, June 27, 2022: 20 social welfare organizations have formed the District Civil Society Network aimed at guiding social activists for the betterment of society and playing the part of the bridge between lines departments and civil society organizations.

In this regard, a meeting was called by Thar Deep which was attended by additional deputy commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, deputy director social welfare Murtaza Gohar, additional district health officer Abdullah Nizamani, CMO Qasimabad Zahoor Ahmed, administrator Taluka Hyderabad Muhammad Aslam, deputy district education officer primary Syeda Urooj Fatima, Faisal Baloch of WHO while 20 social welfare organizations participated including Thar Deep team comprising Shamim Akhtar, Rukhsana Buriro, Rubina Baloch, Abdul Latif, Qaiser Parveen, Fahmida Junejo, Hina Zingi.

On this occasion district civil society network was formed under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner-II and the social welfare department to work on various issues and projects. Abdul Majeed Mallah, Abdullah Veeser, and Mumtaz Kori were elected president, general secretary, and joint secretary respectively.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Akbar Nimai appreciating the work of Thar Deep asked C.S.Os to continue the service of the people according to Thar Deep.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION