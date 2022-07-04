CoinW actively expands its market in Vietnam and records over 100,000 fans of the official Vietnam Telegraph Group

SINGAPORE

, a world-class reliable trading platform, officially landed in the Vietnamese market in May 2022, providing one-stop cryptocurrency financial services such as spot trading, futures trading, ETF, margin, OTC, and asset management. It has recorded over 100,000 fans of its official Vietnam Telegraph group.

CoinW has continuously strengthened its international strategy and expanded localized market, successively opening four localized trading service centers in Vietnam, India, Turkey and Africa.The company has established an angel team in each overseas community responsible for localization and community maintenance, meting users’ needs after understanding cultural differences.

CoinW also frequently appears in some international crypto expos, taking an active part in developing the global market with its superb brand strength. For example, CoinW has attended the Dubai Cryptocurrency Expo 2022, Cryptocurrency Expo Asia 2022, and AIBC Americas 2022, in which it was awarded the “Exchange of the Year”.

Additionally, CoinW has also enhanced its cooperation with international sports events. After placing sideline advertisements of La Liga in May, CoinW also sponsored Kunlun Show, a world-class fighting championship, in June.

Established in 2017, CoinW has been well known for its reputation owing to its deep engagement in the crypto industry for many years. It has more than 30 self-researched security and risk control measures, and provides professional, safe and stable digital asset trading services for global users through strict technical standards and system support of multiple risk controls. CoinW also cooperates with Hyper pay, a multi-ecological digital asset wallet, to build HyperLab, a digital wallet security laboratory, which is dedicated to developing various security frontier technologies for digital wallets to guarantee the comprehensive security of platform funds and user funds.

Furthermore, CoinW has obtained access permits or compliance licenses in many regions around the world, such as Lithuania financial regulatory license, US MSB financial license, Singapore MAS license, SVGFSA license, Abu Dhabi FSRA financial license, etc.

The first half of 2022 has witnessed more than 7.5 million registered users worldwide in CoinW. CoinW has insisted on sustainable development and user-first philosophy in terms of technology upgrade, product innovation and community ecology. CoinW has steadily built a professional, secure and stable crypto asset exchange platform to provide comprehensive crypto asset financial services to users around the world.”