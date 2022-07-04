MSIG Hong Kong engages with Intellect to provide holistic mental health support to their policyholders

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2022 –MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG Hong Kong”), today announced a new engagement with Intellect, Asia’s largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company. The agreement will provide accessible, end-to-end employee wellbeing support to the insurer’s medical clients. MSIG Hong Kong saw the need for a personalised and comprehensive platform that would address the issue of mental health and the timely need for mental wellbeing support in Hong Kong.From 4July 2022 till 31December 2022, applicants for MSIG Hong Kong’s SME Group Medical Insurance can enjoy exclusive access to Intellect’s mental health platform for FREE. This benefit is extended to all existing members of SME Group Medical Insurance. Aside from offering comprehensive coverage in the extensive SME Group Medical Insurance plan, MSIG Hong Kong believes that access to a holistic mental wellness platform will equip its clients’ ​​workforces with a clinically-validated approach to provide the right care for their employee’s needs., said: “Now, perhaps more than ever before in Hong Kong, employers are paying more attention to the mental well-being of their people. The pandemic ushered in new levels of anxiety for many in Hong Kong, which is why it is so important that we, as a society, work to promote good mental health. We are delighted to be collaborating with Intellect on this initiative by offering free access to the Intellect platform to members of our SME Group Medical Insurance plans. Through our work with Intellect, we are contributing not just to the success of businesses by helping their employees, but are also helping to break down challenges around access to mental health support in society.”Intellect offers a proactive and inclusive approach to mental health, accessible to anyone – from anywhere. With Hong Kong being one of the most overworked cities in the world according to studies , workplace stress and a lack of work-life balance can lead to mental health issues. Leaving these unchecked can lead to burnout, stress, low morale, and consequently, low productivity and employee absenteeism., said “We live in a time where it’s never been clearer that mental healthcare and support is strongly needed across Asia. We’re beyond proud to continue leading the conversation on mental health and expanding our presence with MSIG Hong Kong, to scale our offerings in Hong Kong and beyond.”Backed by clinical and behavioural health experts, Intellect offers an end-to-end, 24/7 mental healthcare system that features one-on-one coaching, guided journals, rescue sessions, and other proactive and inclusive mental health services to its users all from the privacy of a downloadable app.

About MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG Hong Kong”)

MSIG Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited within the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia’s leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world’s top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue*. It is the number one Japanese insurer with an A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India, and Taiwan.



MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855.



*2021 Fortune Global 500, Property & Casualty Insurance Category



About Intellect



Intellect’s mission is to make mental healthcare & wellbeing support accessible for everyone.



We do this by marrying technology with a human touch in a single platform, delivering end-to-end wellbeing support for individuals and organisations alike.



For organisations who are looking to safeguard employee wellbeing amidst the new hybrid workspace, Intellect equips workforces with our clinically-validated approach to personalise the right care your employees need.



Today, Intellect is the largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company in Asia Pacific. Over 3 million members and leading organisations globally trust Intellect to provide personalized, evidence-based wellbeing support. Intellect was also selected as one of Google’s Best Apps of 2020.

