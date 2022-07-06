PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply 10,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk while carrying out a raid on Canal Road near Punjab University Gate 9.

Acting on the tip-off, the dairy safety team under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon raided and caught a milk-supplying vehicle (LES 3155) loaded with thousands of litres of milk.

He revealed that the mafia has adopted a new way for milk adulteration practice. Now milk adulteration has also been carried out after getting clearance from the screening pickets of PFA at the city’s entry points, he shared shocking details.

But he vowed to devise a comprehensive system to nab such elements. He said that PFA’s dairy team has taken milk sample for a screening test on the spot and taken action against milk supplier over found results not up to the mark. He said that the team has found the adulteration of polluted water and detergents in the milk besides the lack of fat in it.

Jadoon said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He further said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health. The Punjab Food Authority is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration, he said.

The director general said that PFA has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Muhammad Nadeem (milk supplier) on account of adulteration in the nearest police station. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on its Facebook page and Toll-Free number 080080500 in case of witnessed the sale of impure milk.

