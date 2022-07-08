SU Awards 26 PhD.108 M.Phil degrees in different disciplines

HYDERABAD: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro have approved to award 26 PhD and 108 M. Phil degrees to scholars of different disciplines.

According to the details, the 143rd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh was held at the VC office under the chair of SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where it awarded 134 PhD and M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

Those who received PhD degrees include Peeral Khan, Muhammad Siddique (Islamic Culture), Dildar Ali Solangi, Zarina Abbasi, Farheen Deeba Soomro, Zain-ul-Abideen Abro, Samina Malik, Nosheen Jehajo (Zoology), Salar Hussain (Business Administration), Nazir Bano Dero (Education), Najia Shaikh, Mehtab Begum (Commerce), Abdullah Zeb (Analytical Chemistry), Haji Muhammad Umer Memon, Aijaz Ali Otho (Botany), Nasira Rashid Rajput (Organic Chemistry), Abbas Ali Ghoto (Statistics), Muhammad Aslam Khoso, Zaheer Ahmed Ujan (Physics), Mir Muhammad Gaho (Chemistry), Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan (Biochemistry), Maryam Khalid (Freshwater Biology & Fisheries), Ashiq Ali Joyo (Development Studies), Saeedah Syed, Rahib Ali Jalalani (Sociology) Bisharat Ali Lanjwani (Political Science) and Abdul Wahid Brohi (Public Administration).

The house also approved award of M. Phil degree to 108 candidates in the different disciplines. The members of ASRB Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Aijaz Ali Wasan, Dr. Ghulam Hyder Talpur, Dr. Altaf Nizamani and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon participated in the meeting.

