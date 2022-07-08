Different parts of Dadu district received heavy rains

Dadu received heavy rains
Published: July 8, 2022

DADU: Different parts of Dadu district received heavy rains from time to time for the last three days. Despite the rain emergency alert Municipal committee Dadu and Public Health Engineering departments have failed to drain out rain water from Dadu city. Since the last three days, Dadu, Johi, KN Shag Mehar is receiving rain time to time. According to the metrological department, Dadu received 38mm rain. 

Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah visited drainage disposals a Masan Road, Pir Murad,  Gharibabad, College Road, and Mallah Chowk. DC Dadu briefed the media that despite issuing an alert of a rain emergency the MC and PHED Public Health Engineering Department staff have not taken any measures to face the emergency of rain in the city. He said that MC and PHED officials were responsible of the failure of drainage and not draining out rain water in city. 

Assistant Commissioner AC Dadu Dr Shahnawaz Meerani issued notices to officers of PHED and MC Dadu over failure of draining out the rain water from the city. 

AC Dadu wrote a letter to the secretary of PHED, Secretary of local government, District and Session Judge Dadu and DC Dadu against MC and PHED officials failing to drain out rainwater from city. 

Rain water from one feet to three feet water is standing at main roads and streets in different parts of city and MC and PHED officials have not brought any machinery to drain out rainwater from city.

The citizens held four demonstrations against MC and PHED officials for not draining out rain water in city. Since last 36 hours, it has power crisis and stopped to supply power to various parts of Dadu and its surrounding areas. 

Mehar, KN Shah, and Johi towns received heavy rains and it has caused the failure of drain out of rainwater. Kheer Thar ranges mountains received heavy rains since the last three days continuous time to time. 17 feet high Water has flown into Nai Gaaj Nullah and seven other nullahs.

