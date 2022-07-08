Different parts of Dadu district received heavy rains

New features designed for personal life begin to roll out in preview to the Microsoft Teams mobile app today

that extends beyond work life to personal life. The new features are designed to alleviate the need for disparate

tools and instead, offer one central hub for individuals, groups, and families

to collaborate, stay connected and organized.

Users can expect to connect, collaborate,

and jointly organize their lives across work groups, friends, and family. The

new features start to roll out in preview to the Teams mobile app today and

will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

“We are using multiple apps and tools–both online

and offline–such as calendars, email, messaging, photo apps, to-do lists, and

documents to manage it all. Every day more people love what Teams does for

them because it is the hub for teamwork that lets you chat, meet, call, and

collaborate all in one place. And while Teams is great for work, we believe it

can help everyone better manage their responsibilities across work and personal

life. With these new features, we

hope to extend the power of Teams to your personal life whether you’re managing

daily family life or just trying to stay connected and in sync with those who

matter most,” said Rami

El Bayadi, Regional Director, Microsoft Office Asia.

With

the new features, Microsoft hopes to

provide users one app that seamlessly manages work and personal life as well as

staying connected with those who matter most. Microsoft Teams will now provide

the tools for users to manage daily life; share grocery lists, organize across

family calendars, safely store important information like Wi-Fi passwords and

account info, and even see location updates when loved ones arrive home or at

other locations like work or school.

Stay connected with text chat and

video calling: Microsoft Teams will become the messaging hub

for all personal chats and video and voice calls, with fun features like

sharing GIFs, photos, videos, documents, and even location already integrated.

Users can create groups to chat and call, to stay connected with family and

friends.

pick up where they left off: Users will

be able to stay organized by sharing lists, documents, and calendars all within

the group dashboard.

Microsoft Teams will allow users to easily go

back and see the chats, tasks, pictures, videos, and group calendars shared

within the dashboard,

providing a great way to pick up

conversations or projects where they left off.

documents efficiently and securely:

Microsoft Teams integrates with other Microsoft

365 apps so users can easily share from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right from

within the Teams app. All documents are also stored on OneDrive and users can

now access these documents across other devices – whether it is for planning a

family budget or preparing kids’ schedules.

personal features as well, making it easier for users to share their location

and find their friends.

Microsoft Teams will also come with a Safe, which lets users securely

store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or

login information. Users can easily share this information directly from the

Teams app with families and friends, all backed by the security of two-factor

authentication and end-to-end encryption.

To get started on the preview, users can simply use

their Microsoft Teams mobile app at work and add in their personal account. Users

will then be able to toggle between their personal and work accounts. New users

can also visit the app store on iOS or Android to download the mobile app and

sign up with a personal Microsoft account, or create a new one with their phone

number. General availability of the new features, as well as

expanding features to the desktop and web versions of Teams, is expected later

this year.

For more information, visit the website to get the preview or find out more about these new features on our blog.

