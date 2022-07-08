WASA inefficiency turned Hyderabad into Karbala: Altaf Memon

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry president Altaf Memon has expressed indignation over WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) failure to provide water to citizens adding that it has turned Hyderabad into Karbala.

In a statement, Altaf Memon said that the whole institute of WASA has no planning to provide water to citizens. He said during the last many months there was no supply of water drinking to most areas of Hyderabad. Whatever a small quantity of water was being given to citizens contained sewerage water.

HCSTSI Chief Altaf Memon said citizens were already under duress of power load shedding during monsoons, their life was being made destructive by WASA through no supply of water for drinking. He said as per reports of media WASA was alleged to have committed more than Rs.700 million.

He made the appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister Nasir Hussain Shah to order steps to be taken to resolve the water shortage issue for Hyderabad.

