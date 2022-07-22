PFA discards 200kg dead meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze 200 kilograms of dead meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizure during an operation in Lahore.

Meanwhile, PFA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the culprit named Salik Ali (supplier) in the nearest police station over violation of the provincial food act.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that acting on the tipoff, the raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and caught a man red-handed. He said that five maunds of sick and substandard chicken had been brought on a vehicle (SAB-1493) in the city for supply to different local fast food points and restaurants.

The use of dead meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems, he said.

DG PFA warned butchers and meat companies to sell meat of healthy animals otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handedly. He said that PFA is struggling day and night to improve the food quality and to ensure the provision of standard food in Punjab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION