PFA stops production of bakery for using expired ingredients

Punjab Food Authority
Published: July 22, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous confectionery unit for using expired ingredients in the preparation of sweets.

A team of PFA raided a sweets and bakery manufacturing unit and caught the workers red-handed producing sweets with expired loose colours and insect-infested semolina. The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene during the raid. 

This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that PFA imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) on sweets production unit for failing to meet the food safety standard and hygiene issues defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers. The provincial food regulatory body will close all those food businesses involved in the preparation of adulterated food, he said.

DG PFA further said that food authority has been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure the provision of quality food across the province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply