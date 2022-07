Roam Around the “Salt Universe” in Southwest Coast of Taiwan – 2022 SALT SCULPTURE ART FESTIVAL

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 29 July 2022 – Organized by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration of the Tourism Bureau, M.O.T.C., R.O.C, the unique 2022 SALT SCULPTURE ART FESTIVAL was officially launched on July 2. The “Salt Sculpture Art” exhibition and the “Light Sculpting Landscape Art” exhibition were launched respectively in Tainan, Taiwan.