Sindh govt helping rain affected people: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, 20 August, 2022: A meeting was chaired by Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, to review the damage caused by the recent heavy monsoon rains and the measures to be taken to deal with the situation. It was held at Deputy Commissioner House Tando Muhammad Khan. Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abdullah Memon, Mir Ali Raza and others were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, the situation arising due to rains, drainage and relief works were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that due to the recent rains, crops and other properties were severely damaged in Tando Muhammad Khan district; however Sindh government, within its limited resources, was helping the affectees of the rain in every possible way. He also directed the concerned authorities to drain the rain water from the city as soon as possible. Later, SACM on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar along with the concerned officers visited different areas of Tando Mohammad Khan city and reviewed the rain water drainage and relief works. Speaking to the people on this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the government of Sindh was with the people in this difficult situation and all possible help would be given to the people who were suffering from difficulties.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION