Sindh Minister Sharjil Memon visits Tando Jam, Hyderabad: Directs officers to draining out rain water

HYDERABAD, August 20, 2022: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjil Memon accompanied with deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fwad Ghaffar Soomro visited various areas of Tando Jam and Hyderabad rural Taluka and reviewed the situation of rain water accumulated on streets and low lying areas. He directed concerned officers to immediately drain out rain water without further delay so to avoid any kind of difficulty to the people. The areas he visited along with deputy commissioner Hyderabad included Liaquat Town, Mir Colony, Tando Qaiser, Bahawal Zanor, Fateh Chowk, Phuleli canal, Tando Fazal, Tando Alam Mari, village Kako Machhi, Seri, Gaja Mori and various areas of union council Halepoto. He directed officers to ensure draining out rain water from Tando Jam and Hyderabad Taluka Rural.

Sindh Minister also held meetings with people of the area and heard their problems and issued orders for their solutions. He assured the people of Tando Jam that draining out rain water would be ensured. Chief engineer public health Sikendar Memon, Assistant Commissioner Surhan Aijaz Abro, chief officer district council Shah Jehan Panhwar, and CMO Tando Jam Abid Wali Khoso accompanied him.

