Sindhi nationalists form electoral alliance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4
September 2020 – HUA Exchange
“HUAX” has registered over 1 million users, across 200 countries and
regions. HUAX (Hua Exchange) is a digital asset trading platform, registered in
Cayman Island. With the key mission of “Your own Exchange, You can
Trust”, HUAX is currently offering traders with the lowest transaction
fees, a cutting-edge security system, and deep liquidity trades for digital
assets, over-the-counter and derivatives products.
HUAX sophisticated order execution engine provides
retail and institutional investors access to low fees and digital assets
markets around the world. HUAX service individual investors, institutional
investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, and financial advisors. The
team’s decades of focus on building technology and high-frequency trading
automation has enabled HUAX to equip clients with a low latency trading platform
to manage and trade their investment portfolios, with the highest standards in
compliance and security protocols.
HUAX currently lists more than 30 popular digital
assets trading pairs, crypto derivatives products, and OTC platforms. These
allow investors to increase their digital assets portfolio, through US Dollar,
Malaysia Ringgit, Renminbi, and more local payment methods. HUAX operates with
a dedicated team of customer service
support operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week to deliver a
high-speed, secure, and reliable digital asset trading platform. In the product
pipeline, HUAX will introduce a range of decentralized financial products,
tokenized assets, and stable coins, for greater mainstream participation in
cryptocurrencies.
“Compared to other digital trading platforms, HUAX
has two main advantages, a strong community, and ecosystem development aspect.
HUAX has established partnerships with local community partners across various
countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and more.
Collaboration with local communities to customize specific products and
development according to the needs of the local market. HUAX also provides the
highest, up to 60% transaction fee rebates for community partners and strives
to achieve an exchange that allows various communities to participate and
develop together.” said Lei Hua, Co-Founder of HUA Exchange. “HUAX in
conjunction with other ecosystem partners of its group can provide one-stop
services for project parties. Besides, HUA capital under the HUAX group can
provide multi-dimensional ecosystem support and capital assistance to project
parties. To support them to achieve an ecosystem development and win-win
situation for all parties”.
Building from the ground up, HUAX combines its
proprietary trading engine with leading cold wallet custody solutions, to
deliver a scalable and reliable trading platform experience globally. Simple
onboarding with HUAX for liquidity partners and market-making partners via
encryption protocol have been made possible. “HUAX delivers a highly secure and
scalable trading system, with world-class security frameworks and tools in
place. Ensuring large volume orders can be processed at a rate of thousands of
transactions per second. With a good sense of the local market and local regulatory
requirement to build a global trading platform, the team is constantly
innovating and flexible in our approach to meet the regulatory needs and
fast-moving cryptocurrencies market” said Vincent Daniel, CTO, HUAX Global
Technology Limited.
About HUAX Exchange
HUAX is the next generation of a digital exchange
platform, part of HUAX Global Technology Limited registered in Cayman Island.
HUAX specializes in developing leading-edge blockchain technology and digital
asset management tools. The HUAX team has extensive experience in highly
available and highly secure global infrastructure for some of the world’s
fastest-growing technology companies. HUAX’s goal is to deliver a next
generation trading platform, providing low transaction fees, high security, and
deep liquidity for a wide range of digital assets. https://www.huax.com/
