Sindhi nationalists form electoral alliance

Published: May 2, 2022

HYDERABAD: Representatives of like-minded nationalist parties held a meeting here last evening aimed at forming an electoral alliance comprising all nationalist parties of Sindh.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chair of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr.Qadir Magsi which was attended, among others by Ayaz Latif Palijo chairman of Qaumi Awami Tehrik, Amir Hassan Pahnwar of Sindh United Party,Lal Shah of Awami Jamhoori Party Nisar Laghari of Parhyest Mazahemat Tehrik and Alam Brohi of Social Democratic Party.

Meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country and resolved that a Sindh friendly alliance was need of hour. They resolved to wage a fight against feudal lords and Sardars. The meeting resolved this alliance could prove against threats to the survival of Sindh and its people.

They discussed and agreed on 12 points as core issues of Sindh. These issues included right of Sindh over its resources, quality education and permanent interests of Sindh, protection of life and property of common man, rights of Sindh over water and elimination of corruption.

The meeting agreed on a common flag and name and decided such announcement will be made on May 10, 2022.

