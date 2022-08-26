HCSTSI Chief protests over more than 200% tax charges on electric bills

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Altaf Memon has said Hesco has been dealing with the business community with utmost unbearable treatment by collecting various kinds of taxes from them added to electric bills. He narrated these taxes as TV fee, General Sales Tax, Income tax, Extra tax, Fror tax, Neelam Jhelum surcharge, Sales Tax, FC surcharge, TR surcharge and Fuel price adjustment tax.

He said if any citizen consumes electricity of 20,000 then he has to pay a total Hesco bill of Rs.55000 including above taxes.

He said it was customary in the whole world that companies provide concessions to their customers but here Hesco instead of giving concessions to consumers was collecting 11 more taxes apart from the electric bill. He said such high handedness of Hesco compels consumers on power theft but instead Hesco was punishing peaceful and non-defaulter consumers. He warned if this untoward attitude of Hesco does not stop then time was not too far when businessmen as well the whole population would stop paying taxes. He made an appeal to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, and Khuram Dastgir to take notice of the high handedness of Hesco and issue orders to end the collection of additional taxes along with electric bills.

