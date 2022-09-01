Chairperson TEVTA aims to solve employees’ issues on priority

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has said that resolving basic issues of TEVTA employees is his priority.

He was talking to the delegation of Grand Alliance of TEVTA Unions here on Wednesday at TEVTA secretariat.

He said that he took charge of Chairperson TEVTA few days ago and he believed that basic issues of employees and specially teachers should be resolved immediately and priority basis. He thinks that without resolving issues of teachers we cannot achieve targets of quality in technical education.

He added that he is well known to the issue of 25 and 15 percent disparity allowance of field staff and he is already working for this and will raise the issue at every forum. He went on to say that he has clear advised from Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi that Punjab’s youth must be equiped with quality technical and vocational training.

The chairperson TEVTA said that technical education play key role in the development of any country.

He said that admission in technical education courses is in full swing after matric result.

We want to convey to the parents through the media that they should focus on technical and vocational education rather than conventional education, this will provide a bright future to their children.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION