Abundance of RO Plants

In the amid chaos of Karachi, woes never ending and the miseries increasing day by day in the life of the people of this city. Despite countless mismanagement, it would amaze to see that citizen of Karachi have no sweet drinking water in their taps to fulfill the domestic water requirements. The City which is steering the country economically is totally deprived from the basic necessities of the life. The citizen are compel to take unhealthy, contaminated, non-clinical untested mineral less R.O Plants water on the heavy cost.

In this context, I am worries, how long the residents of Karachi would purchase potable water for their daily uses, while unabated illegal water selling is continued from the illegal, unregistered R.O Plants prevailing in the city especially in Rabia City, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the seller evade millions of rupees in taxes and does not pay a single penny to national exchequer.

The main concern is that, if such abundance of RO Plants would run continue on commercial basis the water level would ultimately go down and in case if the local resident at their own efforts would require to get the water from the ground he couldn’t get it.

In this deplorable situation, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities especially Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to develop a pivotal comprehensive strategy to tackle these mafia.

Syed Sadaqat Hussain

Karachi

