Catwalk Visionary partners with Iconic Hudson River Park to raise awareness about sustainability

Jessica Minh Anh to transform pier 34 into a runway this autumn

After hosting the world’s first sustainable ocean catwalk in the Mediterranean earlier this year, supermodel and renowned fashion show producer, Jessica Minh Anh, is back in New York to highlight the city’s newest sustainability initiatives.

Jessica Minh Anh is partnering with Hudson River Park Trust and producing the anticipated J Autumn Fashion Show 2022 on Pier 34. The show is the newest installment in her Fashion x Sustainability series; previous editions took place atop the Hoover Dam in the US, Gemasolar power plant in Spain, a lower emission cruise ship in Italy, and on the runway at JFK airport, where Jessica successfully promoted the globally sustainable supply chain of DHL Express.

Overlooking New York’s skyline, J Autumn Fashion Show 2022 will premiere a globally diverse collection of haute couture, ready-to-wear, swimwear, and jewelry.

Last week, Jessica Minh Anh toured Pier 34 with leaders from the Hudson River Park Trust, Pier 26, and the Wetlab on Pier 40 to learn about the park’s environmental education and habitat restoration programs for native populations of seahorses, crabs, and oysters.

During the visit, the supermodel turned entrepreneur wore a blue power suit from the American brand, BCBGMAXAZRIA, who will open J Autumn Fashion Show 2022 with their special holiday collection. Jessica’s look was completed with a bejeweled long necklace by Brazilian designer Cristina Sabatini, and a Parisian-chic updo created by world-renowned Edward Tricomi. The site visit was followed by an official pre-show campaign shoot featuring multiple signature fashion pieces against the backdrop of One World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan.

Jessica’s first show in New York City was on the 63rd floor of One World Trade Center – where the iconic image of her wrapped in an American Flag dress heralded the reopening of the building and became a symbol of the resiliency, ingenuity and cultural supremacy of New York City.

“It is essential for me to partner with organizations that care about the health of our planet. Hudson River Park Trust and I share a commitment to improve our environment and to educate the next generation on the importance of sustainability. I cannot wait to celebrate culture, fashion, and sustainability this October in the City that holds my heart!” said Jessica Minh Anh.

“Sharing our environmental education efforts with as wide an audience as possible is key to building a more sustainable, connected future. Jessica Minh Anh has succeeded in combining messaging about sustainability with fashion at parks and other iconic locations all over the world. We’re looking forward to the debut of her J Autumn Fashion Show at Pier 34 and the opportunity it provides for us to expand our own environmental education footprint” said Robert Atterbury, Executive Vice President Park Relationships & Programs, Hudson River Park Trust.

The complete list of participating brands and partners will be released at the beginning of next month alongside the campaign’s images. The show will feature an audience of artists, designers, innovators, sustainability leaders, business and government leaders and media from across the globe.

