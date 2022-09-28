Homebridge by Beaconhouse partners with Cambridge International for Pakistan’s First Hybrid A Level School

LAHORE: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, under its A Level school, Homebridge, has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Cambridge International to offer AS and A Levels qualification through the Homebridge online school programme for students.

Homebridge by Beaconhouse is Pakistan’s first hybrid Cambridge International A Level school, offering students an opportunity to study their Cambridge programme with online lectures, teachers and all the facilities required for an uninterrupted learning journey. Through the hybrid model, students have access to Beaconhouse campuses for extracurricular activities, libraries, and labs.

The signing ceremony was held at Cambridge International’s head office, in Cambridge, UK.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nassir Kasuri, Chief Executive Officer, Beaconhouse Group commented on the partnership saying, “As the world goes through a digital transformation, it is an opportune time for both organisations to work together on a hybrid school that will make A Levels accessible to a new group of students, breaking social barriers, as well as the widely prevalent gender gap in education in Pakistan. This collaboration is a source of social mobility in the country and we are confident that it will help open up new avenues and opportunities for the youth.”

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education, Cambridge International said, “Our relationship with Beaconhouse is close to 50 years old and continues to grow to offer new opportunities to learners. The number of students taking Cambridge qualifications and using our resources in Pakistan is phenomenal, and we greatly value our relationships with schools in Pakistan. I think the more we can do to strengthen these relationships, the more we can do to impact education for the benefit of the country.

We need partnerships because we need to continue to learn from each other. Our partners, like Beaconhouse, help us understand how the education services we develop in Cambridge are going to meet the needs of learners in Pakistan.”

Other members of Cambridge International’s senior management team also attended the ceremony, including Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan; Ian Harris, Deputy Director, Marketing Communications; and Jonathan Hardy, Head of Schools Development.

This unique partnership will support Beaconhouse and Cambridge International’s continuing work to make high-quality education accessible to students across Pakistan, particularly students in remote areas where access to international qualifications may be difficult.

