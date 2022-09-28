PolyU announces new programmes and optimised flexible admission arrangements for 2023/24, offering a variety of alternative admission routes to students with special talents
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has launched the new departmental scheme-based admissions arrangement as well as two new elements, namely “Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis” (AIDA) and “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” (IE), from the 2022/23 academic year onwards to better equip students for societal needs. The University is also offering a variety of admission schemes to provide quality tertiary education to students with special talents and help them excel in both academia and their area of expertise. Starting from the 2023/24 academic year, PolyU will further optimise some of the departmental scheme-based admissions programmes, the flexible admission arrangements and other admission schemes, so as to enrich students’ learning experience and prepare them to become “leaders of tomorrow” with a global vision and strong sense of social responsibility, enabling them to bring positive impact to the community.