PolyU announces new programmes and optimised flexible admission arrangements for 2023/24, offering a variety of alternative admission routes to students with special talents

Published: September 28, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has launched the new departmental scheme-based admissions arrangement as well as two new elements, namely “Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis” (AIDA) and “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” (IE), from the 2022/23 academic year onwards to better equip students for societal needs. The University is also offering a variety of admission schemes to provide quality tertiary education to students with special talents and help them excel in both academia and their area of expertise. Starting from the 2023/24 academic year, PolyU will further optimise some of the departmental scheme-based admissions programmes, the flexible admission arrangements and other admission schemes, so as to enrich students’ learning experience and prepare them to become “leaders of tomorrow” with a global vision and strong sense of social responsibility, enabling them to bring positive impact to the community.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.