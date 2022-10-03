Tectura hires Karinna Boey to be Chief Marketing Officer
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 October 2022 – Tectura, a leading business consultancy, today announced that they have hired Karinna Boey as Chief Marketing Officer to help scale the company’s business. Karinna was most recently the APAC Marketing Director of Malwarebytes where she is responsible for all marketing, channel and branding activities in the region. She brings along vast experience in enterprise marketing and has deep knowledge in commercial go-to-market strategy that will help with Tectura’s growth plans. Karinna also had been in various marketing leadership positions at Fortinet, Microsoft, and Cisco.