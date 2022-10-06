LaoSafe Takes to the Air

Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway have both achieved the ‘SafeFlight’ certification under the LaoSafe programme, facilitating passenger travel to exciting new destinations.
VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – New flight routes are opening this October that will provide a broader range of options for travellers hoping to visit Laos, as LaoSafe certification of the country’s two airlines, Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway, will ensure that passengers can be confident of boarding a flight with high hygiene standards.