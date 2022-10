LaoSafe Takes to the Air

Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway have both achieved the ‘SafeFlight’ certification under the LaoSafe programme, facilitating passenger travel to exciting new destinations.

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – New flight routes are opening this October that will provide a broader range of options for travellers hoping to visit Laos, as LaoSafe certification of the country’s two airlines, Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway , will ensure that passengers can be confident of boarding a flight with high hygiene standards.