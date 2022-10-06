The Great Resignation: The Impact on APAC’s CXOs
75% of APAC’s business leaders will be looking for new career prospects in the following monthsSINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – Sparked by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation has already been happening among the C-suite in Asia Pacific for the last 2 years. In latest studies from The Page Executive Asia Pacific Talent Trends 2022 Report – The Great X, there has been a wave of resignations amongst senior leadership in Asia Pacific as over one-third of leaders polled (36%) have been at their current jobs for not more than two years. Our research also found that 75% of leaders will be looking for new career prospects over the next few months. We have to prepare for the wave of resignations to intensify with the clear majority indicating a major talent migration event is upon us in coming months.
While salaries, bonuses and rewards are still top attraction motivators for all candidates, including those in leadership roles, our survey shows a big swing towards non-monetary motivators. These are becoming increasingly important to candidates when deciding on the company to join.