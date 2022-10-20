Australian foot surgeon Mark Blackney to perform ankle surgery on Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lankan bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who is ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with calf injury will undergo ankle surgery soon, it is learnt and confirmed by his family.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Chameera had to pull up in his run up on the fifth delivery of his last over (17th over of the UAE batting) and captain Shanaka had to complete the over.

“My brother is out of the World Cup but will not return home soon. He will be under doctor’s knife around 29th October”, the brother Kusal Shanuka said over the telephone. “This ankle surgery will be performed by Dr. Mark Blackney, who had also performed this surgery on him about 18 months ago”.

Dr. Mark Blackney is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon in Melbourne and foot surgery is his specialty.

“This ankle surgery was planned after the World Cup in Australia but as now he is out of the tournament, we plan to do it earlier”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the SLC’s medical panel said.

Apparently, Chammera has bone-spur in his ankle and it gives pain to him.

“No, he was not half-fit named in the squad”, Prof. Arjuna emphasised. “He had passed all his fitness tests before joining the squad and was fit enough to play the matches and that’s why he was selected”.

The surgery is now planned keeping his recent calf-injury in loop. Maybe the cold weather in Australia aggravated the issue.

