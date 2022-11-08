Dorsett Wanchai Proud to be Appointed “the Official Hotel Partner” of the Long-awaited Hong Kong Squash Open 2022

Published: November 8, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2022 – The Hong Kong Squash Open is returning from a three-year hiatus as a platinum tournament on the world circuit! Proudly appointed to be the official hotel partner of Hong Kong Squash Open 2022, the 4.5-star TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2022 award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong will be hosting 17 top world squash professionals from around the globe.

