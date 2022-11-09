Yingli Pharma Announces NMPA Approval of New Anti-cancer Drug Linperlisib

The first highly selective PI3Kδ inhibitor in China

SHANGHAI, CHINA

9 November 2022

Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

(the “Company” or “Yingli Pharma“) is pleased to announce that linperlisib, trade name

因他瑞

®, a novel phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China on November 9 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) in patients who have received 2 or more prior systemic therapies. The NDA approval validates Yingli Pharma’s strong innovation capabilities and fulfills the company’s objectives to bring new treatment options to patients and their families.