Lifebuoy and Doctor Anywhere Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Advance Singapore’s Preventive Healthcare Strategy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2022 – Lifebuoy, the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, entered an official partnership today with Doctor Anywhere (DA), a regional omnichannel health provider, aiming to educate, engage, and enable one million Singaporeans to improve their health proactively.