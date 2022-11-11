Marking its 10th Anniversary and Inauguration of the Youth Committee Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Hosts the 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards Presentation Ceremony
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association (GBWEA) is a leading women’s chamber of commerce in Hong Kong. Driven by its vision ─ “Two sides of the strait; Women unite as one family; Exploring business opportunities; Giving back to society” ─ it strives to unite female entrepreneurs. GBWEA proudly presented the 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards Presentation Ceremony today (11 November). On this special occasion of GBWEA’s 10th anniversary Ms. Katherine Cheung, President of GBWEA, looked back on the association’s accomplishments over the last decade. She also shared GBWEA’s long-term vision for the future as well as the ideals and aspirations of the newly established youth committee. Her speech received fervent response from an audience of more than 100 distinguished businesswomen.