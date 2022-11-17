Medtronic launches Medtronic Customer eXperience Center in Singapore to drive remote access to innovative technologies and training

A first for Medtronic in Asia, the center will harness leading-edge healthcare technology to create a worldwide interconnected training and knowledge ecosystem for better patient outcomes
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 November 2022 –Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today launched the Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) in Singapore, leveraging innovative healthcare technologies across extended reality (XR), augmented and virtual realities, and robotics, to connect the global healthcare community from anywhere, at any time.