Tia Lee’s Ingenious Campaign Continues In Second Episode of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” Animation Series
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – Overwhelmed by the response from fans to the first episode of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation series, Asian fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress, Tia Lee, wholeheartedly thanks everyone for their support. The trailer, first animated episode and accompanying moving stills have attracted 28.16 million views since its release on 11 November.
Tia is excited to see another remarkable outcome with the release of the second episode “Stuck in Time“ on 15 November.
Tia is excited to see another remarkable outcome with the release of the second episode “Stuck in Time“ on 15 November.