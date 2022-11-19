PFA discards expired bakery products

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours during a raid on a famous confectionary unit in Gulberg.

An enforcement team of PFA took action against the bakery shop due to non-compliance with authority instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved expired food at the surface of the floor in the processing area.

This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said that dairy and frozen meat products were stored together against the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical and training certificates.

He further said that the PFA will not compromise on the quality of food and take strict action against the violators as per law. He said PFA is strictly monitoring the process of edibles from preparation to sale without any discrimination. The utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority is to ensure adulteration-free food supply in Punjab, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION