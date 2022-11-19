Business community hails appointment of Zubair Motiwala as CEO TDAP

Business Community has expressed pleasure and welcomed the appointment of Zubair Motiwala; Chairman PAJCCI as CEO of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Motiwala is a well-known industrialist, businessman, and social worker. He is the founding Chairman of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI), Managing Director of Diamond Textile (Pvt.) Ltd, Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG).

He has significantly contributed to the nation’s economic growth, particularly by supporting industrialization. Throughout his successful career, he has represented the business community in different capacities as one of the most renowned representatives of the industrial sector. He has also served at various positions in advisory capacity and board director of various public & private organizations since 1990s.

Zubair Motiwala thanked Government of Pakistan, Minister of Commerce; Naveed Qamar and said that “The trust reposed in me by business community & Government of Pakistan is not only an honor but huge responsibility. Pakistan has portfolio of diverse products not only for the region but for whole world; if we direct our energies & efforts in right direction, approach trade with contemporary methods and global practices along with long term economic policies, Pakistan can achieve sustainable economic stability in few years”.

This position will be on honorary basis and appointment has been made till further notice.

PAJCCI management team and business community at large has congratulated and offered their full support to Zubair Motiwala for uplifting the economy of Pakistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION