Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) Presents A New Sustainable Nutrition Solution, MILESTONE®

Published: November 21, 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 November 2022 – Should there be a debate about which is more valuable, natural or synthetic nutrients, Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) would tell you that it would be that of naturally-occurring nutrients. This conclusion is MILESTONE®, the bio-functional food brand that arrived after countless years of research into the subject. Backed by the belief that prevention is better than cure — MILESTONE® is proud to present its new line of olive oils that are geared towards adapting to an individual’s genes to enrich and maximize the body’s potential to fend off chronic ailments.

