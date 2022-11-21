PolyU researchers compile world’s first “atlas” of airborne microbes that provides an important new perspective for public health research

TOKYO,

JAPAN – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Baseus, a leading

consumer electronics brand, announced a new promotional campaign called “Super

Brand Day” on its official AliExpress store featuring exclusive coupons and unprecedented

discounts up to 71% off. The event is set to start on August 10th (at 0:00

Pacific Time, USA – at 16:00 Japan Time) and end on August 13th. Users can

receive even more special deals and unique gifts by joining the live broadcast

events and signing in continuously to the Baseus

official AliExpress store.

Baseus also welcomes its users to participate in its Facebook fan event to win

an iPhone gift pack.

Since

its establishment in 2011, Baseus has specialized in manufacturing phone

accessories, laptop docking stations, small household appliances, earphones,

phone chargers, screen hanging lights, and car accessories.

This

company is particularly famous for its GaN (gallium nitride) chargers, which

are physically smaller but more efficient than traditional chargers. A few

examples are the world’s smallest 120W

GaN Charger, the world’s

first 65W three-port 2C1A GaN Charger, and the 10000-mAh

45W GaN Power Bank.

Other

exceptional products are the A2

Car Vacuum Cleaner and the i-wok

Screen Hanging Light, which is

perfect for those staring at a computer screen all day. The USB-C

Hub for MacBook Pro, in particular,

has even received the Japan Design Excellence Award. It works both as a HUB and

as a heat dispersing device with 9 port expansion, 40 Gbps transmission, and a

TB3 interface.

Despite being headquartered in Shenzhen (China),

Baseus has a growing global presence through its over 600 flagship stores in

more than 180 countries and regions worldwide.

Below is a more

detailed timeline of the Baseus Brand Day event:

From July

20th to August 9th: pre-selling activity, exclusive gifts, and special

time-limited coupons for continuous sign-in and for sharing the link to

the Baseus AliExpress store; On August

10th: Brand Day event broadcast with even more appealing discounts; From August

10th to August 12th: Brand Day event special discounts;

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that

mainly manufactures mobile phone accessories, laptop docking stations, small

household appliances, and car accessories.