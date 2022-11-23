《GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022》 Award Presentation Ceremony

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – The “Greater Bay Area Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2022” presentation ceremony was held successfully earlier at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 28 women entrepreneurs with outstanding career achievements and significant contributions to the development of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) were presented with the “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award” (15 winners), “GBA Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur Award” (7 winners) and “GBA Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur Award” (5 winners). The highest honor, “GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award – Supreme Honourable Winner”, went to Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling, Vice Chairman of YGM Trading Limited and Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited.