Vetter-Hackathon 2022: innovation booster through employee participation

Published: November 30, 2022

Open team approach to develop new pathways for the pharmaceutical service provider

  • Collaborative format generates space for creative thinking and development
  • Employees work in an interdisciplinary approach to find solutions
  • Six innovative ideas are currently being pursued

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – At Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), numerous ideas for improving processes and further development of the overall company have been coming directly from colleagues in various departments. To drive this strategy forward, also new collaborative formats are constantly being created, such as the Vetter Hackathon. Over the past few weeks, employees from different corporate divisions applied their talents in a company-wide initiative to develop innovative solutions for various matters and challenges. Particular topics were deliberately unspecified in advance – thus every suggestion was welcomed. Miscellaneous topics in the areas of internal communication and digitalization as well as business ideas that are outside of the current core business were among the many diverse and considered ideas.

