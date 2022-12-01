Hong Kong Baptist University-led research facilitates more efficient hybrid rice breeding with pioneering female sterility technique

Published: December 1, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 – Research led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) involving the use of a pioneering female sterility technique has led to a breakthrough in the production of hybrid rice seeds. Compared to the commonly used “three-line” male sterility technique in hybrid rice seeds production, the novel approach enhances the efficiency of hybrid rice production by eliminating rice seeds that have been produced due to the self-pollination of the “restorer line”. The novel technique enables fully automatic harvesting of hybrid seeds by machines, which can substantially reduce harvesting costs.

