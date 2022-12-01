Tia Lee’s ingenious “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation campaign hits record-breaking 100m viewership Episodes finale gaining global attention, in anticipation of the official music video release on 5 Dec 2022
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 – Asian global fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress — Tia Lee’s (Lee Yu Fen) ingenious “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video pre-release animation and fashion videography campaign hits record-breaking 100 million viewership within a month! The finale of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation series was released on 29 November. This marks the end of the series and signifies a new chapter for Tia. In addition, “GOODBYE PRINCESS” episodes finale gaining global attention, in anticipation of the official music video release on 5 Dec 2022.