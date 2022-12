GEODIS named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia” based on concerted efforts to empower and engage employees

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 December 2022 – GEODIS, a global leader in the transport and logistics sector, has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia” by HR Asia for the Hong Kong region. The 2022 Hong Kong edition saw over 253 companies participating, among which only 64 were given the title.