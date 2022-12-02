The VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony 2022 – Honoring innovations for global revival and sustainable development
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 December 2022 – The VinFuture Foundation officially announces that the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony 2022 will be held on December 20, 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam to celebrate four groundbreaking scientific innovations that contribute to promoting global recovery and post-pandemic restructuring. As part of the Award Ceremony event series, VinFuture will organize a Sci-Tech Week from 17-21 December with inspiring academic activities for the scientific community, businesses, startups, and the public.