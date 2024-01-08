Financial market predictions for 2024 by Octa

Published: January 8, 2024

In 2024, we are in for an election year of heightened geopolitical tensions in the U.S. and worldwide. In addition, the likelihood of the Fed guiding the U.S. economy to a safe landing with interest rates is still being determined. Besides, a global recession is still not out of the question. Octa has analysed the key factors and discussed two options for the global financial market moves in 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – In 2023, we have seen global central banks struggle with inflation. Following interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide, global inflation has fallen from around 10% in the summer of 2022 to its current level of less than 5%. As a consequence of rising interest rates, higher asset return requirements have also become a drag on the global economy.

