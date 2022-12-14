“Goodbye Princess” makes waves across the internet with almost 42 million views

Published: December 14, 2022

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Launch of #EmpowerHer Female Empowerment Campaign After Making Worldwide Return

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-POP singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, today launched the global #EmpowerHer campaign following the successful release of the “Goodbye Princess” music video (MV) on 9th December 2022. It has already achieved significant success with over 1 million in 10 hours after premiere, and within 5 days after the premiere, the viewership on Tia’s YouTube channel exceeds 26 million viewership, breaking the record for C-pop songs. As of now, “Goodbye Princess” garners an overwhelming combined almost 42 million views on YouTube and Weibo, the MV marks Tia’s comeback as a global solo artist and her bold resurgence as she rises above and conquers her past challenges.

With “Goodbye Princess” symbolising Tia’s evolution into a new, empowered and uplifted version of herself as she explores her new world, the global #EmpowerHer campaign aims to reinforce the song’s themes of female empowerment and encourage all women to bravely embrace their true selves, become stronger and build a more promising future.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.