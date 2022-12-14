“Goodbye Princess” makes waves across the internet with almost 42 million views

Company leads the professional 3D printing market fueled by customer-first approach

OutReach – September 3, 2020 – Ultimaker, the global leader in professional

3D printing, today announced that the first half of 2020 was a hallmark year

for the company thanks to several significant business breakthroughs and growth

milestones that position the company for continued expansion in the second half

of 2020 and beyond.

In

the first six months of the year, Ultimaker experienced double-digit growth year-over-year

globally, including over 30% growth in the US alone. This was due in part to

disruption in manufacturing from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a paradigm

shift in the global supply chain. Localized manufacturing, reduced downtime and

cost reduction have become priorities which coincided with the heighted

awareness of professional 3D printing and its impact on productivity.

Ultimaker’s notable growth is evidence of this rising trend.

Ultimaker

is the largest player in the professional 3D printing market and continues to

grow. The company has on-boarded six new resellers in the Americas and

implemented a new distribution model in the APAC region to support their

go-to-market strategy. Ultimaker’s leadership position is attributed to a

customer-centric approach and commitment to maintaining transparent relationships

with its business partners and end-users.

In

addition to its continued business growth, Ultimaker launched two enterprise

solutions in the first half of 2020 ­– Ultimaker Essentials

and Ultimaker

3D Printing Academy. Ultimaker Essentials provides professionals with an

innovation-ready software platform that enables seamless control and management

across distributed 3D printers, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy is the

company’s new eLearning platform that aids in bridging the skills gap for

manufacturers and engineers looking to leverage 3D printing in their supply

chain. Both products further Ultimaker’s mission to better enable easy and

intuitive 3D printing for enterprise customers.

“Reflecting

back on the first half of 2020, we are proud of the momentum we’ve been able to

drive and our ability take over as the leader in the professional 3D printing

market despite the unprecedented circumstances,” said Jos Burger, CEO of

Ultimaker. “We are excited to continue to build on the successes we’ve had this

year. The current manufacturing and supply chain landscape has been altered

significantly due to effects of the pandemic, but the growth and expansion

Ultimaker has experienced signals the industry’s strides toward recovery and

points to the rising adoption of professional 3D printing across the supply

chain.”

