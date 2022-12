KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 16 December 2022 – Premium Malaysian pet-hailing app JoJo Pets Taxi developed by Starpet Jojo Sdn Bhd aims for nationwide expansion and 100% Year-Over-Year growth for the coming 2023. The app which was launched in 2021, already has over 5000 users and the business has been enjoying a consistent 10% growth every month.