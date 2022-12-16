Clinixero, A Diabetes Management Healthcare Brand, Awarded Malaysia Book Of Records For Most Patients In A Virtual Diabetic Programme

(Centre) Dr Jasmine Chew (Clinixero co-founder), Mr Chiew, and Dr Andrew Chiew (Clinixero founder) receiving the Malaysia Book of Records for having the “Most Patients in a Virtual Diabetic Programme” award. The certificate was given by Madam Lee Pooi Leng (left) and Cik Siti Nurhanim Binti Mohd Noh (right) from Malaysia Records Sdn Bhd.



