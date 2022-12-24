CBD Punjab Pays Tribute to Quaid E Azam On His 146th Birth Anniversary

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 September 2020 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the

global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity

verification and location data intelligence, has been classified as a Category

Leader for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) in both the

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML

Software Solutions 2020 under their Financial Crime Risk Management Systems

pillar.

GBG as a category leader is recognised for depth and breadth of

functionality, interconnectivity of data management and technology

infrastructure, risk analytics, ease of use in reporting and presentation, innovation

in business model and packaged solutions, market penetration, and for

demonstrating a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, matched with

high standards of customer experience in managing financial crimes. GBG’s KYC and AML solutions are determined to lead in completeness

in offering.

June Lee, APAC

Managing Director of GBG said, “GBG has been

innovating constantly across 30 years and this recognition as category leader is

testament to our success in delivering an end to end digital risk management

and intelligence platform that provides organisations an integrated identity

verification, compliance and fraud prevention customer journey, with straight-through

processing to onboard and transact faster. With the pandemic creating new

classes of fraudsters and fraud typologies, from individuals and small

businesses turning to commit fraud for the first time as a result of the

economic downturn, to syndicated crime rings coordinating new social

engineering tactics, GBG is well placed to address the needs of organisations

growing their digital customer footprint.”

GBG provides the full range of omnichannel KYC

capabilities worldwide, from biometric verification to document verification

and identity verification, and is GDPR compliant. Today we can verify billions

of identities globally. GBG also offers a

wide range of AML and customer due diligence

(CDD) capabilities, including name screening and transaction monitoring with a

configurable workflow within its core fraud engine.

The report evaluated 27 vendors across six capabilities,

namely entity resolution, reporting and dashboarding, KYC risk scores, customer

profile enrichment with additional data, customer onboarding, and workflow

engine, of which GBG is rated as having advanced capabilities in most of these

areas.

For more information about GBG’s range of solutions in

APAC, click here. To view GBG

recent awards and achievements, visit

us here.

About GBG:

GBG offers a range

of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity

and location of their customers.

Our market-leading

technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access,

deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact

quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.

Headquartered in the

UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000

customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely

on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce

giants to Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands.

To find out more about how we help our clients

establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter

@gbgplc or LinkedIn.