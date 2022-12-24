CBD Punjab Pays Tribute to Quaid E Azam On His 146th Birth Anniversary

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 September 2020 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the
global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity
verification and location data intelligence, has been classified as a Category
Leader for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) in both the
Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML
Software Solutions 2020 under their Financial Crime Risk Management Systems
pillar.
GBG as a category leader is recognised for depth and breadth of
functionality, interconnectivity of data management and technology
infrastructure, risk analytics, ease of use in reporting and presentation, innovation
in business model and packaged solutions, market penetration, and for
demonstrating a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, matched with
high standards of customer experience in managing financial crimes. GBG’s KYC and AML solutions are determined to lead in completeness
in offering.
June Lee, APAC
Managing Director of GBG said, “GBG has been
innovating constantly across 30 years and this recognition as category leader is
testament to our success in delivering an end to end digital risk management
and intelligence platform that provides organisations an integrated identity
verification, compliance and fraud prevention customer journey, with straight-through
processing to onboard and transact faster. With the pandemic creating new
classes of fraudsters and fraud typologies, from individuals and small
businesses turning to commit fraud for the first time as a result of the
economic downturn, to syndicated crime rings coordinating new social
engineering tactics, GBG is well placed to address the needs of organisations
growing their digital customer footprint.”
GBG provides the full range of omnichannel KYC
capabilities worldwide, from biometric verification to document verification
and identity verification, and is GDPR compliant. Today we can verify billions
of identities globally. GBG also offers a
wide range of AML and customer due diligence
(CDD) capabilities, including name screening and transaction monitoring with a
configurable workflow within its core fraud engine.
The report evaluated 27 vendors across six capabilities,
namely entity resolution, reporting and dashboarding, KYC risk scores, customer
profile enrichment with additional data, customer onboarding, and workflow
engine, of which GBG is rated as having advanced capabilities in most of these
areas.
For more information about GBG’s range of solutions in
APAC, click here. To view GBG
recent awards and achievements, visit
us here.
About GBG:
GBG offers a range
of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity
and location of their customers.
Our market-leading
technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access,
deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact
quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.
Headquartered in the
UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000
customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely
on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce
giants to Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands.
To find out more about how we help our clients
establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter
@gbgplc or LinkedIn.
