Jalal Sons sealed for selling ‘Haram’ candy in Lahore: PHDA Registrar

LAHORE: The Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) has shut down the branch of a famous superstore Jalal Sons for selling imported candy named Nerds made from ‘haram’ ingredients on Saturday.

The regulatory body took action against the superstore upon the directions of PHDA Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that the raiding team found the containing of haram ingredient “carmine colour” in Nerds Candy which was a violation of the Punjab Halal Development Agency. He said that PHDA watchdogs discarded 119 packets of Nerds Grapes and Strawberry candy on the spot as per law.

Jadoon further said that the store would remain closed till the rectification and further order. He said, “According to the PHDA rules, the sale of edibles containing haram ingredients is a heinous crime and our enforcement team will hunt down all those who involved in this crime and bring them to justice.”

He said that it is mandatory for food business operators to get the Halal certificate from the competent authority for the sale of imported food articles in Punjab. The PHDA would not only close down the business of the traders but also confiscate the property who sells haram products and breach the law, he added.

He added that the agency has started its action against the marts and superstores after completing the deadline given to the traders for keeping aside products made from prohibited (haram) or suspected ingredients.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION