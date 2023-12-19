ZEISS concludes fiscal year for the first time with revenue over 10 billion

– Exceptional growth with contributions from all four segments

– Expenditure in research and development amounted to 15% of revenue

– Around 43,000 employees globally, up 11% on the prior year

– Around 3.5 billion euros in investments in infrastructure planned for the next 5 years worldwide – around 3 billion of which to be invested in Germany

– Transformation into a data- and process-driven organization



OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 19 December 2023 – The ZEISS Group was able to continue its dynamic revenue growth with a growth rate at the very high level of the prior year. In fiscal year 2022/23 (reporting date: 30 September 2023), revenue rose to over 10 billion euros for the first time in the company’s history (prior year: 8.8 billion euros, up 15%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also up on the previous year at 1.7 billion euros (prior year:1.6 billion euros). All four segments of the ZEISS Group contributed to this growth despite the challenging market environment.





