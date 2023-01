Hong Kong Baptist University-led research discovers new therapeutic target for irritable bowel syndrome

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 January 2023 – A research study led by scientists from the School of Chinese Medicine (SCM) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has shown for the first time that the human gut bacteriumis a major trigger factor of diarrhoea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D). Based on this discovery, a new therapeutic target for the disease’s treatment was identified. The study also found that low-protein food items such as fresh fruits, vegetables and bread may help reduce the gut motility in IBS-D.